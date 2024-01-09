Phillips 66 (PSX) Explores Asset Sale, CEO Upbeat on Future

Phillips 66 PSX, a prominent U.S. refiner and petrochemical manufacturer, is actively engaged in discussions regarding the sale of its non-core assets.

The announcement came during an energy conference, wherein chief executive Mark Lashier highlighted the company’s plan to monetize $3 billion in non-core assets in 2024, as part of a strategy to enhance returns by cutting costs and divesting non-essential holdings.

While the company has set a goal to monetize these assets this year, there is no fixed timeline for the potential sales. The decision will depend on whether potential buyers perceive greater value to these assets than the company itself.

Phillips 66 faced challenges in keeping pace with its industry rivals despite a period of higher fuel demand and increased margins across the sector. The company has also encountered scrutiny from activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management, particularly regarding its refining operations. Discussing the refining business, Lashier mentioned that inventories remained low but he expected strength in the sector heading into 2024.

While some analysts have suggested the possibility of a divestiture, Lashier expressed the company’s strong conviction in the enduring benefits of the chemicals business. He noted, after hitting rock bottom in 2023, the fundamentals of the chemicals business are continuing to improve.

In conclusion, Phillips 66’s exploration of asset sales reflects a strategic move to streamline its operations and boost returns. The company remains cautious and patient in its approach, considering the value proposition of potential buyers.

