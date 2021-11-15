Phillips 66 (PSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Phillips 66 (PSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.92 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.47, the dividend yield is 4.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSX was $77.47, representing a -17.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.34 and a 39.59% increase over the 52 week low of $55.50.

PSX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP). PSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports PSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 546.91%, compared to an industry average of 27.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the psx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 12.9% over the last 100 days. CRAK has the highest percent weighting of PSX at 7.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.