Phillips 66 (PSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Phillips 66 (PSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PSX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSX was $80.64, representing a -10.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.29 and a 101.4% increase over the 52 week low of $40.04.

PSX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). PSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$9.04. Zacks Investment Research reports PSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 411.1%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 82.31% over the last 100 days. IEO has the highest percent weighting of PSX at 9.44%.

