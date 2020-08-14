Phillips 66 (PSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Phillips 66 (PSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PSX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.63, the dividend yield is 5.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSX was $62.63, representing a -47.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.92 and a 56.42% increase over the 52 week low of $40.04.

PSX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). PSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports PSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -86.67%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IEO)

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEO with an increase of 73.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSX at 9.91%.

