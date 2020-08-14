Dividends
PSX

Phillips 66 (PSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Phillips 66 (PSX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PSX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.63, the dividend yield is 5.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSX was $62.63, representing a -47.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.92 and a 56.42% increase over the 52 week low of $40.04.

PSX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). PSX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports PSX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -86.67%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PSX as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IEO)
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector (XLE)
  • Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEO with an increase of 73.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSX at 9.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSX

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular