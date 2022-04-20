Phillips 66 (PSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the most recent trading day at $88.87, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil refiner had gained 12.23% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Phillips 66 as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 198.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.47 billion, up 43.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $123.92 billion, which would represent changes of +39.47% and +7.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% higher. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Phillips 66's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.46, which means Phillips 66 is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

