Phillips 66 (PSX) Declares $1.05 Dividend

Phillips 66 said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $93.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.27%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 8.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSX is 0.32%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 365,305K shares. The put/call ratio of PSX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phillips 66 is 125.68. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.56% from its latest reported closing price of 93.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Phillips 66 is 145,981MM, a decrease of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 16,802K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,367K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 19.23% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 13,681K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,054K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,926K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,905K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,758K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,857K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Phillips 66 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.