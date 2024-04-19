Phillips 66 (PSX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the latest trading day at $154.71, indicating a +0.91% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

The oil refiner's stock has dropped by 3.63% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Phillips 66 in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 26, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.16, reflecting a 48.69% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.64 billion, down 9.82% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.45 per share and a revenue of $131.19 billion, indicating changes of -14.93% and -12.48%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Phillips 66. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Phillips 66 presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.63 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PSX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

