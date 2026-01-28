Phillips 66 (PSX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Phillips 66 (PSX) was up +1.48% at $142.08. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

The oil refiner's stock has climbed by 8.07% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Phillips 66 in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.1, reflecting a 1500% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $30.15 billion, showing a 11.27% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

PSX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $130.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.65% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Phillips 66. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.46% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Phillips 66 presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Phillips 66 is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.4 of its industry.

We can also see that PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

