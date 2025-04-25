Phillips 66 Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss on Lower Refining Volumes

Phillips 66 PSX reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 90 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 77 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.90.

Total quarterly revenues of $32 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31 billion. However, the top line declined from the year-ago level of $36 billion.

Weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to lower refining volumes and a drop in realized refining margins worldwide. However, higher contribution from the Midstream segment due to increased NGL transportation volumes, partially offset the negatives.

Segmental Results

Midstream:

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $683 million, up from $613 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $439.3 million. The segment was aided by higher margins fueled by gathering and processing results and higher NGL transportation volumes compared to the prior-year quarter’s level.

Chemicals:

The unit recorded adjusted pre-tax earnings of $113 million, down from $205 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also missed our estimate of $168.4 million.

Refining:

The segment reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $937 million against adjusted pre-tax earnings of $313 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also missed our projection of a loss of $254.3 million. The deterioration was primarily due to a decline in refining volumes. Higher costs associated with planned turnaround activity also affected the segment.

Refining’s realized refining margins worldwide declined to $6.81 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $11.01, and the same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe dropped to $8.29 and $7.08 per barrel, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s $12.56 and $9.70.

The West Coast’s margins declined to $7.12 per barrel from $10.60 in the year-ago quarter. In the Gulf Coast, the metric declined to $4.43 per barrel from $10.95 a year ago.

Marketing & Specialties:

Adjusted pre-tax earnings declined to $265 million from $307 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure beat our projection of $200.4 million.

Realized marketing fuel margins in the United States declined to $1.36 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $1.60, and the same in the international markets declined marginally to $4.87 from $4.88 a year ago.

Renewable Fuels:

The segment reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $185 million compared with a loss of $55 million in the year-ago quarter. Our model projected adjusted pre-tax earnings of $80.3 million. The segment was affected by a switch from blenders tax credits to production tax credits. Furthermore, weak results from the international markets and inventory impact contributed to the same.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the first quarter decreased to $31.1 billion from $35.5 billion in the year-ago period. Our projection for the same was pinned at $32.6 billion.

Financial Condition

Phillips 66 generated $187 million of net cash from operations for the reported quarter. This implies an improvement from $236 million of net cash used in operations in the year-ago period. The company’s capital expenditure and investments totaled $423 million. It paid out dividends of $469 million in the first quarter.

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1.5 billion. Total debt was $18.8 billion, reflecting a debt-to-capitalization of 40%.

