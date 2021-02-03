Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Down 8.4% Since Q4 Earnings Miss

Phillips 66 Partners LP’s PSXP units declined 8.4% since it reported weak fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 29. Increased costs and expenses, as well as lower throughput volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil affected the bottom line. Decreased Sand Hills Pipeline volumes added to the woes. However, the negatives were partially offset by higher Bakken Pipeline volumes and increased average terminaling revenue per barrel.

Let’s delve into the partnership’s fourth-quarter financial results.

Q4 Update

It reported fourth-quarter adjusted 2020 earnings per unit of 71 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. Moreover, earnings declined from $1.06 per unit in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $390 million decreased from $432 million in the year-ago quarter but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385 million.

Phillips 66 Partners LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Phillips 66 Partners LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Phillips 66 Partners LP Quote

Operating Information

The partnership provides services through Pipelines, Terminals, and Storage Processing & Other activities.

Pipeline: In fourth-quarter 2020, the partnership generated revenues of $111 million, down from $126 million in the prior-year period. The drop was due to lower pipeline volumes of crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids from the year-ago period. However, pipeline volumes of 1,720 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1,640 Mbpd. Notably, average pipeline revenues of 70 cents per barrel increased from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Terminals: The partnership generated $41 million revenues, down from $47 million in the year-ago quarter due to lower throughput volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil. Terminal throughput volumes came in at 994 Mbpd, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1,011 Mbpd.

Notably, average terminaling revenue per barrel was 44 cents for the quarter versus 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Storage, Processing & Other activities: Through these activities, the partnership generated revenues of $113 million, down from $118 million in the year-ago quarter.

Costs & Expenses

In the December quarter of 2020, the partnership reported operating and maintenance expenses of $85 million, down from $90 million in the year-ago period. It incurred an impairment charge of $96 million in the quarter. Total costs and expenses increased to $278 million for fourth-quarter 2020 from the year-ago figure of $177 million.

Balance Sheet & Capex

As of Dec 31, 2020, the partnership recorded cash and cash equivalents of $7 million. Total debt at the end of the quarter under review was $3,909 million. Notably, it has $334 million available under the revolving credit facility.

Capital expenditure and investment in the fourth quarter totaled $120 million.

Outlook

The partnership is constructing the 16-inch C2G ethane pipeline, which is expected to be completed by mid-2021. It will connect the partnership’s Clemens Caverns storage facility to Gregory petrochemical facilities, located near Corpus Christi. The partnership expects 2021 capital budget to be $300 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The partnership currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked players in the energy space include Cactus, Inc. WHD, Suncor Energy Inc. SU and Ameresco, Inc. AMRC, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cactus’ bottom-line estimates for 2021 have witnessed two upward revisions and no downward movement in the past 60 days.

Suncor’s sales for 2021 are expected to increase 16.5% year over year.

Ameresco’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to increase 19.6% year over year.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cactus, Inc. (WHD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.