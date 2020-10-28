Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.875 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PSXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.06, the dividend yield is 13.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSXP was $25.06, representing a -61.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.23 and a 31.89% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

PSXP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). PSXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.96. Zacks Investment Research reports PSXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.22%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSXP as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an decrease of -29.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSXP at 6.67%.

