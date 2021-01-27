Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.875 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PSXP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSXP was $28.81, representing a -54.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.42 and a 51.63% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

PSXP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). PSXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports PSXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.3%, compared to an industry average of 17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSXP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSXP at 6.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.