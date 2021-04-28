Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.875 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PSXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.67, the dividend yield is 9.81%.

PSXP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). PSXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.23. Zacks Investment Research reports PSXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.96%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSXP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSXP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 39.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSXP at 6.81%.

