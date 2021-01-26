Phillips 66 Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PSXP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/21, Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.875, payable on 2/12/21. As a percentage of PSXP's recent stock price of $29.69, this dividend works out to approximately 2.95%, so look for shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP to trade 2.95% lower — all else being equal — when PSXP shares open for trading on 1/28/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSXP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSXP's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $63.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.82.

In Tuesday trading, Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.