Phillips 66 to Offload 49% Stake in Coop Mineraloel to Swiss JV

Phillips 66 PSX has announced the sale of 49% of its non-operated equity interest in Coop Mineraloel AG as part of its commitment to deliver $3 billion in asset divestitures in 2024. The company is set to sell its equity interest to its Swiss joint venture partner. Coop Mineraloel owns 324 retail sites and petrol stations in Switzerland.

Details of the Deal

The total consideration for the deal is 1.06 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $1.24 billion). PSX will receive 1 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $1.17 billion) as the sale price. It will also receive 60 million Swiss Francs (roughly $70 million) as an assumed dividend for the year. The aforementioned sale is a major step toward achieving its goal of divesting non-core assets worth $3 billion this year.

The deal is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2025. Phillips 66 stated that it will use the proceeds from the deal to support its priorities, including shareholder returns. The company plans to sell off its non-core assets and focus on streamlining its operations and reducing costs to boost returns.

PSX’s Previous Divestitures

Phillips 66 offloaded its East Texas natural gas gathering and processing assets to Voyager Midstream Holdings. The assets included natural gas pipelines spanning 550 miles, along with related compression infrastructure. Furthermore, in 2024, PSX sold off a 25% interest in the Rockies Pipeline to a subsidiary of Tallgrass Energy, LP. The Rockies Express Pipeline transports approximately 5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas bi-directionally between the Rockies, the Appalachia and the northeastern United States.

