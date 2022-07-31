Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Phillips 66:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$6.1b ÷ (US$61b - US$18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Phillips 66 has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

NYSE:PSX Return on Capital Employed July 31st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Phillips 66's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Phillips 66.

What Can We Tell From Phillips 66's ROCE Trend?

Phillips 66 has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 542% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 29% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Phillips 66's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Phillips 66 has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 27% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Phillips 66 does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

