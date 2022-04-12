Phillips 66 Names COO Mark Lashier As Successor Of CEO Greg Garland

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) Tuesday announced that its current President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Lashier has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1.

Current CEO Greg Garland will step down from the top position after leading the company for 10 years. He will remain as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors until he retires in 2024.

"Greg's leadership and commitment to Phillips 66, our employees and our investors have been invaluable," said Glenn Tilton, lead Independent Director on the Phillips 66 Board of Directors and chair of the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee. "He embodies our values of safety, honor and commitment and our vision to provide energy and improve lives."

