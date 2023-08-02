News & Insights

Phillips 66 joins rival refiners with sharp quarterly profit drop

August 02, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 PSX.N reported a sharp fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, the latest U.S. refiner to bear the brunt of a decline in margins from last year's sky-high levels when Russia's invasion of Ukraine squeezed fuel supplies.

Refiners' margins were beefed up last year as a rebound in fuel demand collided with a supply crunch caused by pandemic-era refinery closings and disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Crude prices and supplies have normalized since then.

The company said realized margins fell to $15.32 per barrel in the second quarter from $28.62 per barrel, a year earlier.

The Houston-based refiner reported earnings of $1.7 billion, or $3.72 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $3.2 billion, or $6.53 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

