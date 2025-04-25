Stocks
PSX

PHILLIPS 66 Earnings Results: $PSX Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 25, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

PHILLIPS 66 ($PSX) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.90 per share, missing estimates of -$0.64 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $31,726,000,000, beating estimates of $31,645,543,593 by $80,456,407.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PSX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PHILLIPS 66 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 720 institutional investors add shares of PHILLIPS 66 stock to their portfolio, and 846 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 5,437,195 shares (+149.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $619,459,626
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,455,220 shares (+283.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,583,214
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,589,374 shares (-85.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,937,379
  • MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 2,460,858 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,365,551
  • HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,894,510 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,841,524
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,496,095 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,450,103
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 1,326,304 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $151,105,814

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PHILLIPS 66 Government Contracts

We have seen $391,061,703 of award payments to $PSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PHILLIPS 66 Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

PHILLIPS 66 Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PHILLIPS 66, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSX forecast page.

PHILLIPS 66 Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/13/2025
  • Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 01/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.