PHILLIPS 66 Earnings Preview: Recent $PSX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PHILLIPS 66 ($PSX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $31,645,543,593 and earnings of -$0.64 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PSX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PHILLIPS 66 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 714 institutional investors add shares of PHILLIPS 66 stock to their portfolio, and 841 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PHILLIPS 66 Government Contracts

We have seen $398,612,144 of award payments to $PSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

PHILLIPS 66 Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

PHILLIPS 66 Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PHILLIPS 66, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSX forecast page.

PHILLIPS 66 Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 01/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.