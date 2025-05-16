Phillips 66 to Divest Majority Stake in European Fuel Retail Unit

Phillips 66 PSX, the Houston, TX-based oil giant, has signed a definitive agreement to divest a 65% stake in its Germany and Austria retail marketing operations, including 843 JET-branded fuel stations, to a consortium owned by investment firms Energy Equation Partners and Stonepeak. The business is being transferred via Carrera Bidco Ltd., with Phillips 66 retaining a non-operating 35% interest through a newly formed joint venture, Carrera LP.

PSX to Unlock $1.6 Billion in Pre-Tax Proceeds

According to PSX, the transaction values the Germany and Austria retail marketing business at an enterprise value of approximately €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion), reflecting a 9.1x EV/EBITDA multiple based on expected 2025 earnings. Phillips 66 expects to receive about €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in pre-tax cash proceeds, which it plans to deploy toward its key priorities— reducing debt and returning value to shareholders.

Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Mark Lashier described the transaction as a strategic move to optimize the company’s portfolio and enhance long-term shareholder value. He noted that the new joint venture allows the company to monetize a non-core asset while continuing to benefit from its future growth.

PSX to Continue Supplying Fuels From Karlsruhe Refinery

As part of the deal, Phillips 66 has committed to a multi-year supply agreement to provide transportation fuels to the divested business from the MiRO Refinery in Karlsruhe, Germany. MiRO, the country’s largest refinery, has a capacity of 15.8 million tons per year. Phillips 66 operates it through a joint venture and holds an 18.75% interest.

PSX Maintains Focus on Debt Reduction Amid Activist Pressure

The move comes amid growing pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and forms part of Phillips 66's broader strategic realignment. The company has already divested approximately $3.5 billion in assets since launching its portfolio optimization plan less than three years ago. On an April 25 analyst call, CFO Kevin Mitchell confirmed that PSX was ahead of its debt reduction targets and noted that divestiture talks were “very active.” CEO Lashier also hinted at the potential sale of non-core midstream assets.

The Germany-Austria transaction is expected to be closed in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

