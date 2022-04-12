US Markets
Phillips 66 CEO Garland to step down

Kannaki Deka Reuters
Phillips 66 said on Tuesday Greg Garland will step down as chief executive officer on July 1 after 10 years of being at the helm.

Garland will remain as executive chairman of the board of directors and Mark Lashier, president and chief operating officer, will assume the CEO's role, the U.S. refiner said.

