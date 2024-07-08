Phillips 66 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PSX

In trading on Monday, shares of Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.44, changing hands as low as $135.84 per share. Phillips 66 shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $98.65 per share, with $174.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.44. The PSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

