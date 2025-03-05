News & Insights

Markets
PSX

Phillips 66 Board Plans To Put Forward Management Proposal To Declassify Board

March 05, 2025 — 08:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) issued a letter to its shareholders. The company said it is fully committed to continuing open engagement with all shareholders. The company also confirmed Elliott has nominated seven directors for election to Phillips 66's Board. The Board intends to put forward a management proposal to declassify the Board at 2025 Annual Meeting.

"The Board continuously and aggressively evaluates the portfolio and other alternatives with a view to maximizing long-term shareholder value - and is willing to take decisive action to achieve this goal," Phillips 66 stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.