Phillips 66 (BER:R66) Price Target Increased by 6.60% to 119.02

The average one-year price target for Phillips 66 (BER:R66) has been revised to 119.02 / share. This is an increase of 6.60% from the prior estimate of 111.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106.73 to a high of 136.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from the latest reported closing price of 105.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R66 is 0.31%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.35% to 349,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 17,121K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,024K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 170.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,364K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,361K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 13.18% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 12,113K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,392K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,932K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares, representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,925K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,874K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R66 by 14.39% over the last quarter.

