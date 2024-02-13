Phillips 66 appoints new director with Elliott's approval

Adds details on the appointment and background from paragraph 2

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Refiner Phillips 66 PSX.N said on Tuesday it has appointed energy industry veteran Robert Pease to its board after a tussle with activist investor Elliott Investment Management over a board revamp.

Phillips 66 had come under fire from Elliott last year for its refining operations, with the latter criticizing the company for taking its "eye off the ball" and letting operating expenses soar.

"We have worked collaboratively with Phillips 66 on the board's appointment of Bob, who will bring extensive experience in refining and the energy industry more broadly," said Elliott Partner John Pike and Senior Portfolio Manager Mike Tomkins.

The refiner said it has also agreed to work together with Elliott to find another director, to be named over the coming months. Currently, Phillips' board has 14 directors.

Pease has nearly four decades of experience in the energy industry. His most recent role was in Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, where he was the president of its U.S. downstream business.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.