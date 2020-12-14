Markets
Phillips 66 Announces 2021 Capital Budget - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Phillips 66 (PSX) announced its 2021 capital budget of $1.7 billion, which includes $0.3 billion at Phillips 66 Partners. In Midstream, the company plans to invest $610 million, including $300 million of Phillips 66 Partners adjusted capital spending. The Refining capital budget includes $521 million of sustaining capital for reliability, safety and environmental projects.

Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, stated: "We continue to focus on reducing capital expenditures as market conditions remain challenged. We are prioritizing completion of in-progress projects, as well as advancing our investments in renewable fuels."

