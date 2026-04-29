Phillips 66 and Blue Owl Capital have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Phillips 66 PSX as the Bull of the Day and Blue Owl Capital OWL as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Intel Corp. INTC.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

There's no question that the Iran conflict has made a huge impact on oil prices. No matter how you measure, from West Texas to Brent, oil is on the rise. It's led to higher prices at the pump not just for Americans, but worldwide. If you're looking for a way to get revenge for higher gas price, one way is by investing in the very companies pumping that gas. That brings us to today's Bull of the Day. It's a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that's poised to see earnings estimates maintain their heights even as oil prices come down.

I'm talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Phillips 66. If you're looking for a name that quietly prints cash while the market obsesses over flashy growth stocks, Phillips 66 deserves a hard look right now. This is a downstream powerhouse in refining, midstream, and chemicals. That may be the less glamorous side of energy, but often the more consistent profit engine. And in this environment, consistency is exactly what investors are paying up for.

Refining margins have remained structurally strong thanks to tight global capacity, and Phillips 66 has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. The company has spent the last few years reshaping its portfolio by selling lower-return assets, doubling down on high-margin operations, and improving efficiency across the board. Translation: higher returns on capital and a leaner, more profitable business model.

Analysts are taking notice. Over the last sixty days, seven analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while six have followed suit for next year. The impact on our Zacks Consensus Estimates has been incredibly bullish. Current year Zacks Consensus is up from $11.30 to $15.18 while next year's number is up from $12.77 to $15.93.

All this bullishness is happening ahead of its earnings report due out this morning. That means there could be even more bullish fuel to this fire.

The other day, Jamie Dimon quipped that the private credit market is about to face a downturn that could be "worse than people think." Today's Bear of the Day happens to be one of the poster children for the private credit crisis right now. That's shown up in estimates that are moving in the wrong direction as analysts continue to lower the bar ahead of what's to come.

I'm talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital has been a market favorite in the alternative asset management space, riding the wave of private credit and institutional inflows. But here's the problem, when everyone's on the same side of the trade, the bar gets set awfully high. And right now, expectations for OWL look stretched.

The real risk here is private credit. This has been one of the hottest areas in finance, but it hasn't been tested in a true downturn at scale. If economic conditions tighten or defaults begin to rise, the perception of safety in private lending could shift. That's not just a theoretical risk, it directly impacts fundraising, deployment, and ultimately fee growth for firms like Blue Owl.

Set to report earnings before the bell tomorrow, Thursday April 30th, Blue Owl has already seen a string of negative earnings revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, seven analysts have cut their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish sentiment has cut the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from 97 cent to 90 cents while next year's number is off from $1.17 to $1.06.

That's the bad news, the good news is that analysts are still estimating 11.4% revenue growth this year and 14.99% next year. While estimates have been slipping, growth is still baked in.

The Financial – Investment Management industry ranks in the Bottom 15% of our Zacks Industry Rank.

Additional content:

NVDA's Blackwell Platform Boosts Top-Line Growth: What's Ahead?

NVIDIA Corp. is benefiting from growing shipments of the Blackwell GPU computing platforms that are used for the training and inference of large language models, recommendation engines and generative AI applications. This has led to Data Center revenues to grow 75% year over year to $62.31 billion, now constituting 91.5% of the top line by the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

However, the Blackwell-backed growth has not remained limited to its data center segment. NVDA's gaming segment grew 47% year over year, backed by increased traction from gamers, creators and AI enthusiasts as Blackwell offers faster frame rates, 4th-generation ray tracing, 8K gaming and DLSS 4 with AI-powered multi-frame generation for fully immersive gaming.

NVIDIA's Professional Visualization revenues, though a small contributor, also gained from the rising demand for NVIDIA's Blackwell platform, which propelled this segment by 159% year-over-year growth rate to $1.32 billion. NVDA is also gaining from expanding margins due to Blackwell ramping with an improved mix and cost structure. NVIDIA's non-GAAP gross margin of 75.2% reflects an improvement of 170 basis points (bps) year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Blackwell took a leap in performance from its predecessor, Hopper, by integrating NVLink 72 architecture and CUDA software optimization. The Blackwell architecture has been at the core of revenue growth for a while now, and NVIDIA is planning to release another architecture, Rubin.

NVDA has already unveiled six new chips under this architecture, comprising the Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, NVLink 6 Switch, ConnectX-9, SuperNIC, BlueField-4 DPUs and Spectrum-6 Ethernet Switch. NVIDIA's financials remain rock solid, as substantiated by the results of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, where revenues jumped 73% from the year-ago quarter. Given the current trajectory and upcoming products, NVDA remains a long-term investment choice.

How Competitors Fare Against NVIDIA

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Intel Corp. are two major companies that are competing closely with NVIDIA in the AI data center space.

Advanced Micro Devices is gaining traction with its MI300 series accelerators, which are designed to handle training and inference for large AI models. AMD's chips have attracted interest from major cloud providers seeking diversification beyond NVIDIA's ecosystem. While Advanced Micro Devices' software stack is still developing, its performance and pricing advantages make it a credible alternative.

Intel is also reasserting its presence with the Gaudi series of AI accelerators. The company is positioning Gaudi3 as a cost-effective and scalable option for AI data centers, targeting enterprise clients looking for flexibility. Intel's broad reach in CPUs and server infrastructure helps it integrate AI solutions more easily into existing systems.

NVIDIA's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NVIDIA have risen around 16.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry's appreciation of 17.9%.

From a valuation standpoint, NVDA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.78, lower than the industry's average of 11.65.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA's fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 68.97% and 32.12%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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