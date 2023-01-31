Phillips 66 Adj. EPS Miss Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Energy company Phillips 66 (PSX) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter consolidated earnings surged to $1.88 billion or $3.97 per share from $1.27 billion or $2.94 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $4.00 per share, compared to $2.94 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

