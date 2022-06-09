PhillipCapital’s Efforts to Enable Investors to Trade Smarter

Established in 1975, PhillipCapital has grown into an integrated Asian financial house with a strong global presence. For over 45 years, the company has offered a full range of quality and innovative services to retail and high net worth individuals, family offices, as well as corporate and institutional customers. Now, with a suite of financial literacy services and Nasdaq market data, PhillipCapital is enabling investors to trade smarter.

Headquartered in Singapore, the company operates in the main financial hubs across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, serving over one million clients with assets under management of more than USD35 billion. Its award-winning brokerage arm, Phillip Securities, was the first broker in Singapore to launch an online trading platform, POEMS, in 1996, changing Singapore’s retail trading behaviour. Continually innovating and improving its client services, Phillip Securities was also the first broker in Singapore to introduce ‘Contracts For Difference’ in 2003.

INVESTORS’ PARTNER IN FINANCE

To cater to today’s investors’ needs for timely market information, user-friendly trading apps and secured investment platforms, PhillipCapital invests resources and collaborates with industry leaders, delivering value through:

The launch of POEMS Mobile 3 app in early 2022

The introduction of a trade matching platform in collaboration with Japan’s SBI Group to trade US-listed equities in Asian time zones

The offer of U.S. real-time market data provided by Nasdaq

Empowering investors to make smart trading decisions

Retail participation has increased substantially since the pandemic, with account openings at Phillip Securities tripling in 2020 compared to pre-pandemic levels. Beyond the local market, the retail investors in Singapore are also looking for opportunities and risk management in the U.S., thanks to the liquidity of the market. They are also very interested in tapping the growth potential of well-known U.S. brands, such as Facebook, Microsoft and Starbucks.

PhillipCapital has always listened to its clients’ needs. Recognizing the overwhelming demand in the U.S. stock market, the firm reached out to Nasdaq for support, leveraging an accurate market data feed to empower its clients with real-time U.S. data to trade smartly.

“We are pleased to be working with PhillipCapital, the award-winning brokerage firm in Singapore, who has been enjoying huge success in the region and is never tired of bringing the best investment solution to its clients," said Tomas Franczyk, Nasdaq’s Managing Director of Investment Intelligence, APAC. "By introducing Nasdaq Basic to its retail investors, PhillipCapital is offering transparency and access to the U.S. equities markets so its clients can trade smarter.”

Nasdaq’s market data products are provided to millions of users, powering price discovery and investment decisions across the globe. Nasdaq Basic is a cost-effective, real-time U.S. equity quote and trade solution, and a leading exchange-provided alternative for real-time Best Bid, Offer and Last Sale information for all the U.S. exchange-listed stocks. With Nasdaq Basic, investors are able to access proprietary data product that provides accuracy, liquidity, instrument coverage and accessibility with significant cost savings. The edge of Nasdaq’s products is the completeness and the accuracy of the trade data. The “completeness” is not just the fact that Nasdaq Basic is +50% of all trades reported for all U.S. stocks on any given day, but that each trade message reported also tells what the total volume is on a consolidated basis. In fact, since launching Nasdaq Basic in 2021, usage of the data of PhillipCapital has grown exponentially by both audience and volume.

By leveraging Nasdaq Basic, PhillipCapital is empowering its clients with:

Coverage: Real-time quotes for all listed stocks and ETFs traded on the U.S. prime market (over 12,000 listings).

Accuracy: Reliable and accurate best bid and offer as well as last sale information

Accessibility: Available on multiple objects of POEMS Mobile 3, including Watch Lists, Interactive Charts, Dynamic Tickers, and more

Upgrade: An affordable way to upgrade from delayed data user

Efficiency: Lower fee and quicker onboarding process

Strong proponent of financial literacy

As investors’ interest in global markets grows, PhillipCapital has dedicated significant resources to investor education, including marketing commentary, trading ideas, latest industry trends such as ESG, digital securities or tokenization, distributed in formats of seminars, webinars, podcasts, videos and on social media channels.

Commitment to responsible investments

A member of PhillipCapital Group, Phillip Capital Management (PCM) is a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a global proponent of responsible investments with an international network of over 4,600 investor signatories.

“At PhillipCapital, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of today’s investors. PhillipCapital and Nasdaq share the same vision – to empower investors with access and transparency to the markets, enabling them to trade faster and smarter,” said Luke Lim, Managing Director of PhillipCapital.