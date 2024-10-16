Phillip Securities Upgrades Wells Fargo (LSE:0R2F)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo (LSE:0R2F) from Neutral to Accumulate.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.11% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo is 65.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 49.91 GBX to a high of 77.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.11% from its latest reported closing price of 63.09 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo is 80,647MM, an increase of 3.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2F is 0.64%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 3,029,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 115,540K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,849K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2F by 0.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110,073K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,415K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2F by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 92,277K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,176K shares , representing a decrease of 24.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2F by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89,478K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,694K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2F by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 71,837K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,176K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2F by 82.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.