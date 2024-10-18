Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America (XTRA:NCB)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America (XTRA:NCB) from Neutral to Accumulate.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.15% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of America is 41,96 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 35,37 € to a high of 49,03 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.15% from its latest reported closing price of 39,16 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of America is 104,156MM, an increase of 10.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCB is 0.67%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 6,280,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 1,032,852K shares representing 13.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 209,897K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210,263K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCB by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 174,622K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173,507K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCB by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 147,816K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146,885K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCB by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 138,556K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,026K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCB by 0.63% over the last quarter.

