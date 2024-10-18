Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BML.PRH)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BML.PRH) from Neutral to Accumulate.

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BML.PRH is 0.85%, an increase of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.01% to 2,453K shares.

Atlas Wealth holds 765K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 6.45% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 563K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 3.37% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BML.PRH by 7.08% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 160K shares.

MDIV - Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds 138K shares.

