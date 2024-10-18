Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRM)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRM) from Neutral to Accumulate.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRM is 0.39%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 10,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,681K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 2.17% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,423K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 0.48% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,010K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 2.43% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 959K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 0.00% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 778K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRM by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.