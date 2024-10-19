Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRL)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRL) from Neutral to Accumulate.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRL is 0.57%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.34% to 9,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 6,495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,295K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 85.68% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 608K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing a decrease of 137.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 76.64% over the last quarter.

Advent Capital Management holds 182K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 4.20% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Valeo Financial Advisors holds 93K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRL by 82.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.