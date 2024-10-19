Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRK)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRK) from Neutral to Accumulate.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRK is 0.36%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 5,081K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,638K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRK by 1.73% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,430K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRK by 2.04% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRK by 1.53% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 403K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRK by 0.15% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing a decrease of 22.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRK by 14.51% over the last quarter.

