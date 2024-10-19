Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (BAC.PRE)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BAC.PRE) from Neutral to Accumulate.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRE is 0.41%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 1,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 584K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 2.99% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 5.67% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 4.15% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 94K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 1.90% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRE by 2.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

