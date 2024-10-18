Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (MER.PRK)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:MER.PRK) from Neutral to Accumulate.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MER.PRK is 0.70%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 5,638K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,028K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 0.32% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,292K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 8.83% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 728K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 1.67% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 429K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 1.66% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 330K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MER.PRK by 1.90% over the last quarter.

