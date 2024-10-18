Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (BAC.PRS)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:BAC.PRS) from Neutral to Accumulate.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRS is 0.32%, an increase of 5.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 4,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 5.06% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 1.99% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 572K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 476K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 2.47% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 319K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRS by 1.02% over the last quarter.

