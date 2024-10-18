Phillip Securities Upgrades Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (BAC.PRQ)

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Phillip Securities upgraded their outlook for Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:BAC.PRQ) from Neutral to Accumulate.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of America Corporation - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAC.PRQ is 0.39%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 9,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 4.78% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 1.81% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,647K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 900K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAC.PRQ by 3.65% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 665K shares. No change in the last quarter.

