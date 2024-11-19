Phillip Securities Downgrades Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, Phillip Securities downgraded their outlook for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T) from Neutral to Reduce.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.95% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 102.96 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.43 GBX to a high of 143.25 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 132.95% from its latest reported closing price of 44.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 14,788MM, a decrease of 4.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 11.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3T is 0.77%, an increase of 23.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 345,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 39,564K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,268K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 46.40% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 20,902K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,385K shares , representing an increase of 26.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 64.88% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 16,655K shares.

Tiger Global Management holds 16,041K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,154K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,695K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 40.13% over the last quarter.

