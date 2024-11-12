Phillip Securities Downgrades Airbnb (WBAG:ABNB)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Phillip Securities downgraded their outlook for Airbnb (WBAG:ABNB) from Neutral to Reduce.

There are 1,979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.34%, an increase of 11.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 379,724K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 14,245K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,117K shares , representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 13,582K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,439K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 9.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,555K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,716K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,331K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,976K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 10,816K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,164K shares , representing a decrease of 21.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 64.37% over the last quarter.

