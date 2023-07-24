Philips: 99% of replacement respiratory devices have been produced

July 23 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday said it had produced approximately 99% of the new replacement respiratory devices and repair kits required for the remediation of the registered affected devices.

Philips has been grappling with the fallout of a global recall of millions of respirators used to treat sleep apnoea since it was announced in June 2021.

The Amsterdam-based group also said litigation and investigation by the US Department of Justice related to the Respironics field action were ongoing, as well as the discussions on a proposed consent decree.

