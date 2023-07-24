News & Insights

BioTech
PHG

Philips: 99% of replacement respiratory devices have been produced

July 24, 2023 — 01:14 am EDT

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

July 23 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS on Monday said it had produced approximately 99% of the new replacement respiratory devices and repair kits required for the remediation of the registered affected devices.

Philips has been grappling with the fallout of a global recall of millions of respirators used to treat sleep apnoea since it was announced in June 2021.

The Amsterdam-based group also said litigation and investigation by the US Department of Justice related to the Respironics field action were ongoing, as well as the discussions on a proposed consent decree.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.