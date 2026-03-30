Philips Wins FDA 510(k) Clearance for AI Heart Valve Repair Solution

Koninklijke Philips PHG on Friday, March 26, announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its advanced AI-enabled solution, EchoNavigator R5.0 with DeviceGuide, developed in collaboration with Edwards Lifesciences. The solution is designed to assist physicians during minimally invasive mitral valve repair procedures and provides real-time AI-based visualization and navigation inside the heart. This marks a major milestone in AI-driven intervention cardiology, allowing Philips to commercially deploy the solution in the U.S. healthcare market.



A leaking mitral valve, known as mitral regurgitation, affects more than 35 million people globally and over 2 million in the United States. Minimally invasive transcatheter techniques such as M-TEER offer an alternative to open heart surgery in selective patient populations. The DeviceGuide system tracks the repair device inside the heart using AI, combines ultrasound and X-ray imaging into one unified view, and provides device trajectory, orientation guidance and real-time positioning feedback. DeviceGuide positions Philips to capture high-margin procedural revenues and benefit from rising procedure volumes globally, as the shift toward minimally invasive procedures gains traction.



The solution is AI-based software layered on existing hardware. DeviceGuide works with Philips platforms like Aurion. Hospitals adopting DeviceGuide may upgrade cath labs and purchase Philips imaging systems. This results in increased equipment sales and a higher average deal size. DeviceGuide is deeply integrated into Philips systems like Azurion, EchoNavigator software and ultrasound platforms. Hospitals using this ecosystem become dependent on Philips’ workflow and face high switching costs, resulting in strong customer retention and long-term revenue stability.



Philips shares have dropped 1.2% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Medical sector’s decline of 7.4%. The outperformance is driven by strong demand and higher order intake, coupled with solid growth across businesses and regions, and strong performance in the personal health segment.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Price and Consensus

Koninklijke Philips N.V. price-consensus-chart | Koninklijke Philips N.V. Quote

Koninklijke Philips Provides Upbeat 2026 Outlook

Philips now expects comparable sales growth to be between 3% and 4.5% for 2026. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 12.5% and 13%, while free cash flow is anticipated to be between €1.3 billion and €1.5 billion for the full year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 net sales is pegged at $22 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pinned at $1.86 per share, down 1 cent over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year jump of 5.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 net sales is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.77%. The consensus mark for the first-quarter earnings is pinned at 24 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.1%.

PHG’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Philips currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader sector are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and Inspire Medical Systems INSP, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for BrightSpring Health Services, Globus Medical and Inspire Medical Systems are currently pegged at 47.2%, 9.6% and 10.6%, respectively. Shares of BrightSpring Health Services and Globus Medical have appreciated 134% and 14.5%, while the shares of Inspire Medical Systems have lost 68.5%, respectively, over the past 12 months.

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Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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