Philips upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Philips (PHG) to Hold from Underperform with a price target of $26.40, up from $18.70.
Read More on PHG:
- Philips expands strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services
- Philips, icometrix to deploy AI solution for reporting results of MRI scans
- Philips announces major step in making radiology expertise accessible
- Philips price target raised to EUR 32 from EUR 30.50 at Barclays
- Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Spectral CT 7500 RT
