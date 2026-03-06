Philips Unveils Rembra CT Scanner to Speed Up Medical Imaging

Koninklijke Philips PHG shares have risen 7.6% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Medical sector's decline of 0.3%. The outperformance is driven by strong demand and higher order intake, coupled with solid growth across businesses and regions, and strong performance in the personal health segment.



In addition, the company’s expanding portfolio is expected to boost prospects. On March 5, Philips unveiled its next-generation radiology CT system called Rembra at the European Congress of Radiology 2026 in Vienna. The new system is designed to provide suitable help to hospitals to handle high patient volumes in emergency and high-demand imaging environments.



Rembra uses advanced image-reconstruction technology, which has the capacity to produce up to 106 images per second, allowing doctors to view scan results instantly. The system can also support as many as 270 patient scans per day, assisting hospitals in managing busy radiology departments. The CT scanner includes a large 85-centimeter bore, providing additional space for patients and making it easier to scan people with complex medical conditions, trauma injuries or obesity. The technology assists doctors in clearly viewing small anatomical details and improving diagnostic confidence.



Apart from hospital equipment, Philips sells consumer health and personal care products, which include Philips OneBlade shavers, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrushes and beauty and grooming devices. These products assist the company in generating high sales volumes and strong margins.

Philips Provides Upbeat 2026 Outlook

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 net sales is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.77%. The consensus mark for the first-quarter earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, unchanged over the past seven days, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.1%.



Philips now expects comparable sales growth to be between 3% and 4.5%, adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 12.5% and 13% and free cash flow to be between EUR 1.3 billion and 1.5 billion for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 net sales is pegged at $22 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. The consensus mark for the 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.87 per share, up by 24 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year jump of 6.3%.

PHG’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Philips currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Medical sector are Brookdale Senior Living BKD, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Brookdale Senior Living, BrightSpring Health Services and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals are currently pegged at 34.1%, 47.2% and 12.5%, respectively. Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, BrightSpring Health Services and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals have appreciated 156.2%, 138.9% and 10.7%, respectively, over the past 12 months.





