Philips to sell remaining 10.7% stake in Signify for 357 mln euros

AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dutch medical equipment company Koninklijke Philips NVPHG.AS said on Thursday it plans to sell the remaining 10.7% stake it holds in Signify NVLIGHT.AS, its former lighting division,for about 357 million euros ($394.24 million) or 25.9 euros per share.

In a statement, Philips announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuilding to sell 13.8 million shares in Signify.

Signify will not receive any proceeds from the transaction after which Philips will not hold any shares in Signify, the Dutch medical equipment company said.

Morgan Stanley acted as bookrunner and Rothschild advised Philips, with the transaction expected to settle on Sept. 24, Philips said.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Juby Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Franklin Paul)

