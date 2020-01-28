Philips to sell domestic appliances business

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Tuesday it is looking to sell its domestic appliances division, whose coffee machines, air purifiers and airfryers generated 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in sales last year.
