News & Insights

Markets
PHG

Philips To Repurchase Up To 7.1 Mln Shares

June 14, 2023 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that it will repurchase up to 7.1 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to about 132 million euros.

The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, expected to be entered into in the second and/or the third quarter of 2023.

Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2024 and 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.