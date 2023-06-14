Philips To Repurchase Up To 7.1 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that it will repurchase up to 7.1 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to about 132 million euros.

The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, expected to be entered into in the second and/or the third quarter of 2023.

Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2024 and 2025.

