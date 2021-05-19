Markets
PHG

Philips To Repurchase Up To 2 Mln Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Royal Philips (PHG) said that it will repurchase up to 2 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to about 91 million euros.

The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, to be entered into in the course of the second quarter of 2021.

Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular